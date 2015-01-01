|
Jiang W, Ren Z, Yu L, Tan Y, Shi C. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e568037.
Background and Objective: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak has been suggested as a collective trauma, which presents a continuing crisis. However, the specific post-traumatic implication of this crisis has not been adequately studied yet. The current study was aimed to ascertain the most central symptom and the strong connections between symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). At the same time, exploring the relationship between covariates and the network of PTSD symptoms, by taking sex, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, quality of life, and social support as covariates, may help us to know the arise and maintenance of PTSD symptoms and give specified suggestions to people under the shadow of COVID-19.
suicide; public; network analysis; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); centrality; coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)