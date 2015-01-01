Abstract

PURPOSE: To characterize the volume and variation in orthopedic consults and surgeries that took place during a period of social distancing and pandemic.



Methods: All orthopedic consults and surgeries at an urban level 1 trauma center from 3/22/20-4/30/2020 were retrospectively reviewed (the social distancing period). Data from the same dates in 2019 were reviewed for comparison. Age, gender, Score for Trauma Triage in the Geriatric and Middle Aged (STTGMA) score and injury type were queried. Operating room data collected included: type of surgery performed, inpatient or outpatient status, and if the cases were categorized as elective, trauma or infectious cases.



Results: Compared to 2019, there was a 48.3% decrease in consult volume in 2020. The 2020 population was significantly older (44.0 vs 52.6 years-old, p = 0.001) and more male (65% vs 35%, p = 0.021). There were 23 COVID positive patients, 10 of which died within the collection period. Consult distribution dramatically changed, with decreases in ankle fractures, distal radius fractures and proximal humerus fractures of 76.5%, 77.4% and 55.0%, respectively. However, there was no significant difference in volume of hip, tibial shaft and femoral shaft fractures (p > 0.05). In 2020, there was a 41.4% decrease in operating room volume, no elective cases were performed, and cases were primarily trauma related.



Conclusions: During a period of pandemic and social distancing, the overall volume of orthopedic consults and surgeries significantly declined. However, hip fracture volume remained unchanged. Patients presenting with orthopedic injuries were older, and at higher risk for inpatient mortality.

