SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tran QA, Le VTH, Nguyen THD. Health Psychol Open 2020; 7(2): e2055102920973253.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2055102920973253

PMID

33240521 PMCID

Abstract

We conducted a cross-sectional study in four provinces located in four different geographical areas in Vietnam to examine the prevalence and associated factors of depression and suicide ideation among school students aged 13-17. A sample of 6407 students from secondary school and high school participated in our survey to complete self-reported questionnaires. Depressive symptoms were measured by the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression scale (CES-D). Suicidal ideation and associated factors were measured by the Global School Student Health Survey (GSHS) questionnaire. We found that 31.7% of students had depressive symptoms, and 11% reported suicidal ideation during the last year. Female students and older students were more at risk of experiencing depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation than male students and younger students. Bullying, violence, smoking, and alcohol consumption appear as risk factors, while a good relationship with parents/guardians may protect school students from having depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; student; risk factors; suicide; depression

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print