Barati F, Pourshahbaz A, Nosratabadi M, Shiasy Y. Iran. J. Psychiatry 2020; 15(4): 312-321.
(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
33240381 PMCID
OBJECTIVE: Road traffic injuries are leading cause of death and economic losses, particularly in developing countries such as Iran. Thus, increased understanding of the causes of traffic accidents can help solve this problem. The primary goal of this study was to examine attentional bias, decision-making styles, and impulsiveness in drivers with safe or risky driving behaviors. The secondary purpose was to determine the variance of each variable among 2 groups of drivers.
Impulsivity; Attentional Bias; Decision-Making; Risky Behavior