Citation
O'Donnell AW, Stuart J, Barber BL, Abkhezr P. J. Adolesc. 2020; 85: 148-152.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33242671
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Youth with refugee backgrounds experience social and socioeconomic difficulties that arise following resettlement. Research has found that sport participation generally provides youth with a protective milieu that is especially beneficial for the most disadvantaged youth. Accordingly, the current study examines whether sport participation is related to positive psychosocial outcomes for resettled adolescent refugees, and if these effects are greater for those living in socioeconomically disadvantaged communities.
Language: en
Keywords
Asylum seekers; Extracurricular activities; Positive development; Refugees; Sports participation