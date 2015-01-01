SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sahebi A, Yousefi K, Moayedi S, Golitaleb N, Esmaeili Vardanjani A, Golitaleb M. Iran. J. Psychiatry 2020; 15(4): 358-365.

(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)

10.18502/ijps.v15i4.4301

33240386 PMCID

OBJECTIVE: Firefighters are exposed to many different chemicals and physical hazards and experience a significant number of accidents and injuries. They are exposed to high-risk of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The purpose of this study was to determine the prevalence of PTSD among Iranian firefighters.

METHOD: This was a systematic review and meta-analysis. Valid Persian and English keywords were searched in data resources, including SID, Magiran, Irandoc, Google Scholar, PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science to retrieve articles on the prevalence of PTSD among Iranian firefighters. The STROBE checklist was used to assess the quality of the articles. Heterogeneity among the studies was assessed by I2 index. The data were analyzed using Stata14 software.

RESULTS: Of the 316 articles selected in the initial search, 3 articles the inclusion criteria and were used for the meta-analysis. A total of 274 firefighters were studied. The prevalence of PTSD was 23.17% among Iranian firefighters (I2 = 92.4%, 95% CI = 6.71-39.62, p < 0.001).

CONCLUSION: The prevalence of PTSD is among Iranian firefighters relatively high and has been on the rise over the recent years.


Firefighters; Mental Health; First Responder; Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

