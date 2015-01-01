|
Citation
|
Sahebi A, Yousefi K, Moayedi S, Golitaleb N, Esmaeili Vardanjani A, Golitaleb M. Iran. J. Psychiatry 2020; 15(4): 358-365.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33240386 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Firefighters are exposed to many different chemicals and physical hazards and experience a significant number of accidents and injuries. They are exposed to high-risk of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The purpose of this study was to determine the prevalence of PTSD among Iranian firefighters.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Firefighters; Mental Health; First Responder; Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)