Citation
Santos-García D, de Deus Fonticoba T, Cores Bartolomé C, Suárez Castro E, Jesús S, Mir P, Pascual-Sedano B, Pagonabarraga J, Kulisevsky J, Hernández-Vara J, Planellas LL, Cabo-López I, Seijo-Martinez M, Legarda I, Carrillo Padilla F, Caballol N, Cubo E, Nogueira V, Alonso Losada MG, López Ariztegui N, González Aramburu I, García Caldentey J, Borrue C, Valero C, Sánchez Alonso P, COPPADIS Study Group. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 280(Pt B): 77-89.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Depression and impulse control disorders (ICDs) are both common in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients and their coexistence is frequent. Our aim was to determine the relationship between depression and impulsive-compulsive behaviors (ICBs) in a large cohort of PD patients.
METHODS: PD patients recruited from 35 centers of Spain from the COPPADIS cohort from January 2016 to November 2017 were included in the study. The QUIP-RS (Questionnaire for Impulsive-Compulsive Disorders in Parkinson's Disease-Rating Scale) was used for screening ICDs (cutoff points: gambling ≥6, buying ≥8, sex≥8, eating≥7) and compulsive behaviors (CBs) (cutoff points: hobbyism-punding ≥7). Mood was assessed with the BDI-II (Beck Depression Inventory - II) and major, minor, and subthreshold depression were defined.
RESULTS: Depression was more frequent in PD patients with ICBs than in those without: 66.3% (69/104) vs 47.5% (242/509); p<0.0001. Major depression was more frequent in this group as well: 22.1% [23/104] vs 14.5% [74/509]; p=0.041. Considering types of ICBs individually, depression was more frequent in patients with pathological gambling (88.9% [8/9] vs 50.2% [303/603]; p=0.021), compulsive eating behavior (65.9% [27/41] vs 49.7% [284/572]; p=0.032), and hobbyism-punding (69% [29/42] vs 49.4% [282/571]; p=0.010) than in those without, respectively. The presence of ICBs was also associated with depression (OR=1.831; 95%CI 1.048-3.201; p=0.034) after adjusting for age, sex, civil status, disease duration, equivalent daily levodopa dose, antidepressant treatment, Hoehn&Yahr stage, non-motor symptoms burden, autonomy for activities of daily living, and global perception of QoL.
LIMITATIONS: Cross-sectional design.
CONCLUSIONS: Depression is associated with ICBs in PD. Specifically, with pathological gambling, compulsive eating behavior, and hobbyism-punding.
