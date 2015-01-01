|
Citation
|
Almeida M, Day A, Smith B, Bianco C, Fortuna K. J. Particip. Med. 2020; 12(4): e17053.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Participatory Medicine, Publisher JMIR Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33242015
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Peer support specialists offering mental health and substance use support services have been shown to reduce stigma, hospitalizations, and health care costs. However, as peer support specialists are part of a fast-growing mental health and substance use workforce in innovative integrated care settings, they encounter various challenges in their new roles and tasks.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
coproduction; experience-based co-design; health workforce; mental health recovery; patient experience; patient satisfaction; peer support; peer support specialist; substance-related disorders