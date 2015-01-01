Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Lethal injuries by animal attacks are a matter of concern for the forensic pathologist; the presented case illustrates a two dogs attack on a 61-year-old man. The authors have focused on a multidisciplinary approach involving forensic pathologists and veterinarians.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The victim was cycling in the countryside when he was attacked by two dogs that came out of a large house. He was found lying in the street by the homeowners who called for help. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died five days later. According to recovery data and medico-legal autopsy findings the cause of death was septic shock.



RESULTS: Forensic pathologists and veterinarians multidisciplinary evaluation revealed lacerations, abrasions, and multiple small punctures constituting bite marks over the entire body. Six skin dowels with bite marks were taken and compared with the dental cast of the dogs.



CONCLUSION: A comparison of the dog dental casts and the bite marks on the victim's body allowed the identification of the animals involved in the attack.

Language: en