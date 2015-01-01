SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Patel V. Lancet Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2215-0366(20)30471-5

PMID

33242399

Abstract

Eva Woelbert and colleagues' analysis of the global landscape of mental health research funding between 2015 and 2019 is primarily intended to show a methodology for tracking the amounts of research money devoted to mental health and to document where and on what it is spent. Notwithstanding the conclusions of the authors that "improvements in data availability and quality, in the definitions delineating mental health research from other areas, and in automated classification tools are needed", I will focus on their findings, for I doubt they would be materially different even with methodological improvement...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print