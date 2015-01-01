|
Citation
Bartone PT, Bowles SV. Mil. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33241413
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Thousands of military personnel have suffered severe wounds and traumatic amputations in recent overseas conflicts. They face multiple surgeries and long, painful rehabilitation. Despite the tremendous stress for these servicemen and families, many appear to cope quite well and even thrive despite their devastating wounds. Hardiness is a world view or mindset marked by high levels of commitment and engagement in the world, a strong sense of control, and the tendency to see change as a challenge and opportunity to learn and improve. Previous research has shown that military personnel high in hardiness are at lower risk for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and other psychiatric symptoms following combat exposure. This study evaluated the impact of personality hardiness on post-traumatic growth (PTG) and psychological well-being in severely wounded service members and their spouses.
