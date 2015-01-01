Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Thousands of military personnel have suffered severe wounds and traumatic amputations in recent overseas conflicts. They face multiple surgeries and long, painful rehabilitation. Despite the tremendous stress for these servicemen and families, many appear to cope quite well and even thrive despite their devastating wounds. Hardiness is a world view or mindset marked by high levels of commitment and engagement in the world, a strong sense of control, and the tendency to see change as a challenge and opportunity to learn and improve. Previous research has shown that military personnel high in hardiness are at lower risk for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and other psychiatric symptoms following combat exposure. This study evaluated the impact of personality hardiness on post-traumatic growth (PTG) and psychological well-being in severely wounded service members and their spouses.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Male volunteers were surveyed while in hospital for severe battle wounds including loss of limbs. All were married, and all spouses also agreed to participate. Participants (N = 44) completed measures of hardiness, PTG, well-being, and neuroticism, and answered a question regarding potential benefits of their experience.



RESULTS: Hierarchical multiple regression showed that hardiness significantly predicted both PTG and well-being, while controlling for age, education, family income, and neuroticism. Both service members and spouses indicated they experienced benefits in the following areas: strengthened family ties and connections; greater appreciation for and perspective on life; new career and educational opportunities; stronger, more resilient as a person; and formed new relationships, friends, and connections.



CONCLUSION: These results suggest that seriously wounded military members and their spouses who are high in hardiness are more likely to experience PTG and psychological well-being following extremely stressful experiences. Hardiness entails positive reframing of negative experiences as opportunities and challenges to overcome, and taking action to solve problems. Training programs to increase hardiness attitudes and related coping skills may thus be beneficial in facilitating healthy adaptation for severely injured patients.

