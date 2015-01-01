Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Perinatal and postpartum depression are common, affecting 13% to 24% of pregnant women through the first year postpartum. Depression screening is recommended by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology as an effective and low-cost intervention to improve patient outcomes; however, no nationwide screening rate is reported in the literature. This study was designed to assess the rate and effectiveness of screening in a major military medical center.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Institutional review board (IRB) approval was obtained before beginning the study. The facility where this study was performed has a universal depression screening policy in which all patients should be screened using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) at the initial obstetric visit, the 28-week visit, and the postpartum visit. The EPDS scores and demographic data were collected by chart review of patients seen between May 2015 and April 2017.



RESULTS: Ninety-six percent of patients completed EPDS at their first appointment with a mean score of 3.8. At 28 weeks, 60% of patients were screened with a mean score of 3.8, and at the postpartum appointment, 84% were screened with a mean score of 3.5. Veterans Affairs (VA) patients and dependent daughters had significantly higher EPDS scores than active duty women and dependent wives (mean 7.91, 5.78, 3.19, 3.70, P < .0001). Eight-eight percent of patients with scores of ≥12 were offered the appropriate treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: First trimester screening rates are excellent; however, 28-week and postpartum screening rates need improvement. Standardization of clinic screening procedures may be necessary to increase the screening rates. Veterans Affairs patients and dependent daughters have a higher-than-average risk for depression and should be monitored closely. This study demonstrates that a universal postpartum depression screening program is an important part of obstetric care.

