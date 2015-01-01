Abstract

Moral injury is a phenomenon in which unpleasant psychological consequences such as guilt and shame follow exposure to activities that transgress one's deeply held moral beliefs and expectations. Combat engagement places service members at a heightened risk on account of exposure to potentially morally injurious experiences (PMIEs). It remains a more recent construct in comparison with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) despite several studies. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) effectively subsumed moral injury as a part of PTSD, recognizing moral injury as symptoms rather than events that are followed by specific symptoms. Nothing has been reported on moral injury, its prevalence, and associated factors among Nigerian soldiers despite exposure to PMIE in combat and abundance of literature worldwide. Unlike PTSD, moral injury is often under-recognized by clinicians and military and nonmilitary health personnel, and particularly, in our setting where nonmilitary mental health personnel sometimes have to treat postcombat military patients. Failure of recognition of moral injury (and not addressing it) can adversely affect overall mental health and may increase the risk of suicide. We report three cases of personnel of the Nigerian Army referred to our clinic after combat in northeastern Nigeria and following exposure to PMIE, the circumstances of exposure to morally injurious situations and subsequent reactions. Our study brought up several findings including the effect of exposure to multiple potentially injurious events, apparent frequent co-occurrence of moral injury with PTSD, and the complicating unpleasant mental health outcomes. Being a report of cases, this implies that generalizations might not be warranted but serve as possible questions for future research.

