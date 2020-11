Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Dyadic suicide-pact is rare but possible incidence in the COVID-19 time. No prior evidences available on triadic suicide-pact, which is presented herein for the first-time.



CASE PRESENTATION: An Indian family consisting of three members, committed suicide. There is no evidence of homicide-suicide, which suggests the cases to be mutual suicide-pact. However, the suicide risk factors can be evidently noted as (i) economic distress, (ii) feeling burden of disability and sick people, and (iii) being stubborn as of not getting hospital treatment. Poisoning is reported for the suicide method; besides, the victims left a suicide note.



PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: The present case highlights the possibilities of further suicide-pacts in economically unprivileged family, whereas having disabled and/or sick people may add extra burdens in taking such extreme decision.

