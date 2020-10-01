Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To longitudinally investigate the presence of sensorimotor impairments in amateur athletes following sport-related concussion using two functional movement tests.



DESIGN: Prospective, longitudinal study.



SETTING: Human movement analysis laboratory.



PARTICIPANTS: Athletes who presented to a hospital emergency department and were diagnosed with sport-related concussion, and sex-, age-, and activity-matched non-concussed, control athletes. Concussed participants were assessed within one-week following sport-related concussion, upon clearance to return-to-sporting activity (RTA), and two weeks after RTA. Control participants were assessed at an initial time-point and approximately two and four weeks following their initial study assessment.



MAIN OUTCOMES MEASURES: At each laboratory assessment, participants completed two functional movement tests: the Star Excursion Balance Test to evaluate anterior reach distance (normalised for leg length) and fractal dimension (centre of pressure path complexity), and the Multiple Hop Test to evaluate corrective postural strategies and time-to-stabilisation.



RESULTS: Fifty concussed athletes and 50 control athletes completed the study. There were no significant differences at any study assessment between the concussion and control group on the Star Excursion Balance Test anterior reach distance or fractal dimension (centre of pressure path complexity). During the Multiple Hop Test, the concussion group used a significantly greater number of corrective postural strategies than the control group one-week following sport-related concussion and upon clearance to RTA, but not two weeks following RTA.



CONCLUSION: Recently concussed athletes made a greater number of corrective postural strategies than control participants during the Multiple Hop Test upon clearance to RTA but not two weeks after RTA. The Multiple Hop Test may offer a clinically useful tool for practitioners to examine the recovery of subtle sensorimotor impairments and related RTA readiness.

