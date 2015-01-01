Abstract

Bipolar disorder (BD) is associated with increased suicidal behavior. Understanding the neural features of suicide attempts (SA) in patients with BD is critical to preventing suicidal behavior. The prefrontal cortex (PFC) is a key region related to SA. In this study, forty BD patients with a history of SA (BD+SA), 70 BD patients without a history of SA (BD-SA), and 110 individuals in a healthy control (HC) group underwent structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and resting-state functional MRI. We used voxel-based morphometry (VBM) and amplitude of low frequency fluctuations (ALFF) techniques to examine the gray matter volumes (GMVs) and ALFF values in the PFC. Compared with the HC group, both the BD+SA and BD-SA groups had lower GMVs and higher ALFF values in the medial PFC (MPFC), ventral PFC (VPFC), and dorsolateral PFC (DLPFC). The ALFF values in the MPFC, VPFC, and DLPFC in the BD+SA group were significantly higher than those in the BD-SA group. These findings suggest that BD patients with SA have intrinsic activity abnormalities in PFC regions. This provides potentially identifiable neuroimaging markers in BD patients with SA that could be used to increase our understanding of suicidal behavior.

Language: en