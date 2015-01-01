|
Citation
|
Scullin MK, Hebl MR, Corrington A, Nguyen S. Sci. Rep. 2020; 10(1): e20581.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33239735
|
Abstract
|
Violent behavior, police brutality, and racial discrimination are currently at the forefront of society's attention, and they should be. We investigated whether mild sleep loss-as typical for many adults throughout the work week-could aggravate the socio-emotional-cognitive processes contributing to violence and discrimination. In a sample of 40 healthy young adults, we either experimentally restricted participants' sleep for four nights (6.2 h/night) or let participants obtain normal sleep (7.7 h/night)-and then had them complete the Police Officer's Dilemma Task. In this computerized task, the participant must rapidly decide to shoot or not shoot at White and Black men who either are or are not holding a gun.
Language: en