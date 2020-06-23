Abstract

The incidence of psychological stress and disorder in children after burns is high, and the mental health status highly affects the lifesaving, wound repair, and functional and psychological rehabilitation of the children. At present, the psychological disorder of burn children has not attracted enough attention and the relevant rehabilitation treatment measures also need to be standardized urgently. The Burn and Trauma Branch of Chinese Geriatrics Society organized the related national experts to provide recommendations for the diagnosis and treatment of psychological disorders in burn children, and the consensus is formulated. This article introduced the manifestations, common assessment scales, and key points of psychological rehabilitation therapies at different stages for the psychological stress and disorder of burn children. Effective interventions and treatments include psychological interventions, behavioral therapy, cognitive therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, play therapy, music therapy, and medication. Peer support and summer camps for burn children are also beneficial for their psychological rehabilitation and re-entering to society. In the psychological intervention and treatment for the children, the mental development level of children in different ages must be taken into consideration, and the close participation and cooperation of the parents are needed. In addition, the parents of burn children often suffer from stress response and psychological disorders. Recommended treatments for the parents are also provided in this consensus.

