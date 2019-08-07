Abstract

As a stressor, burn not only causes physical damage to the patient, but also causes depression and anxiety, which is not conducive to the rehabilitation and restoration of normal life of the patient. The results of studies on the incidence of depression and anxiety disorders in burn patients are different, and the possible pathogenesis remains to be studied. Whether the screening scales of depression and anxiety disorders that are suitable for the general population are equally suitable for burn patients remains questionable. The efficacy of non-pharmaceutical therapy for depression and anxiety disorders in burn patients remains to be studied. This article reviews the possible pathogenesis of depression and anxiety disorders in burn patients, the commonly used screening scales, and the progress of non-pharmaceutical therapy in recent years, aiming to provide a reference for accurately assessing depression and anxiety disorders in burn patients.

Language: zh