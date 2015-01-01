|
Citation
|
King M, Sanli E, Mugford K, Martina S, Brown R, Carnahan H. Aerosp. Med. Hum. Perform. 2020; 91(12): 962-965.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Aerospace Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33243340
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Emergency helicopter landing at sea is dangerous. Specialized training, known as helicopter underwater escape training (HUET), prepares occupants to quickly exit the helicopter, which often inverts and sinks. In most jurisdictions, helicopter occupants are equipped with a helicopter underwater egress breathing apparatus (HUEBA) to provide sufficient air for escape. HUET trainees report that the HUEBA is easy to use, but it is well known that learners are often overconfident in their judgement of learning. To better understand how the HUEBA affects HUET sequence performance, we investigated whether using the HUEBA influences the sequence movement time and number of errors.
Language: en