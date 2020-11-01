|
Citation
|
Jeon SY, Jeong W, Park JS, You Y, Ahn HJ, Kim S, Kim D, Park D, Chang H, Kim SW. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33243534
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Aconitine is well-known for its potential analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and circulation promoting effects and has been widely used as a folk medicine in South Korea. Owing to its extremely toxic nature and relatively low safety margin, intoxication is sometimes fatal. The toxic compound mainly affects the central nervous system, heart, and muscle, resulting in cardiovascular complications.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aconitine intoxicity; Blood level; Emergency care