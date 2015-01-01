SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Prescott T. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmjmilitary-2020-001687

PMID

33243767

Abstract

Chemical warfare presents a continuing threat to military personnel as a result of both direct hostile action and the indirect exposure to chemical weapons that remain as a legacy from previous conflicts. This paper will discuss the presentation and medical management of an indirect exposure to sulfur mustard in a UK military service person.


Language: en

Keywords

accident & emergency medicine; plastic & reconstructive surgery; toxicology; wound management

