Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) consists of irritable and oppositional behaviors, both of which are associated with different problems. However, it is unclear whether irritability and oppositionality enable classification of clinic-referred children and adolescents into mutually exclusive groups (e.g., high in oppositionality, low in irritability), and whether this classification is clinically meaningful.



METHOD: As part of a clinical protocol, ODD behaviors were assessed at referral through a comprehensive diagnostic interview and questionnaire. Parent- and teacher-reported ODD of 2,185 clinic-referred 5- to 18-year-olds (36.9% females) were used in latent class analysis. Resulting ODD classes were compared, concurrently at referral, and, longitudinally at the end of the diagnostic and treatment process, on various clinically relevant measures that were completed by various informants, including mental health problems, global functioning, and Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) classifications.



RESULTS: Three classes emerged with high, moderate, and low levels of both irritability and oppositionality. At referral, the high class experienced the highest levels of mental health problems and DSM classifications. Importantly, all ODD classes defined at intake were predictive of diagnostic and treatment outcomes months later. Notably, the high class had higher rates of clinician-based classifications of ODD and conduct disorder, and the lowest levels of pre- and posttreatment global functioning. Additionally, the low class exhibited higher rates of generalized anxiety disorder and fear disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: Irritability and oppositionality co-occur in clinic-referred youths to such an extent that classification based on these behaviors does not add to clinical inference. Instead, findings suggest that the overall ODD severity at referral should be used as a guidance for treatment.

Language: en