|
Citation
|
Roetman PJ, Siebelink BM, Vermeiren RRJM, Colins OF. Can. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Classification des comportements dans le trouble oppositionnel avec provocation chez des enfants et des adolescents aiguillés à une clinique: caractéristiques co-occurrentes et résultats
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33242997
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) consists of irritable and oppositional behaviors, both of which are associated with different problems. However, it is unclear whether irritability and oppositionality enable classification of clinic-referred children and adolescents into mutually exclusive groups (e.g., high in oppositionality, low in irritability), and whether this classification is clinically meaningful.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
clinical decision-making; diagnosis-related groups; irritable mood; oppositional defiant disorder