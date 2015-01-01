|
Citation
|
Makara-Studzińska M, Somasundaram SG, Halicka J, Madej A, Leszek J, Rehan M, Ashraf GM, Gavryushova LV, Nikolenko VN, Mikhaleva LM, Muresanu C, Kirkland CE, Avila-Rodriguez M, Aliev G. Curr. Pharm. Des. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Bentham Science Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33243131
|
Abstract
|
Some elderly commit suicide due to the interaction of various factors including, for example, feelings of loneliness, financial distress, alcohol abuse, chronic pain, progressive diseases, and personality disorders. The data from the EU countries with the highest rates of suicide and suicide attempts among people over 55 years of age warrant the consideration of new approaches to address this social problem.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
elderly; geriatrics; chronic pain; gerontology; life quality.; personality disorder; psyhcology; suicide and suicide attempt