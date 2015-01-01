|
Citation
HEALing Communities Study Consortium. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 217: e108335.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33248391
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Opioid overdose deaths remain high in the U.S. Despite having effective interventions to prevent overdose deaths, there are numerous barriers that impede their adoption. The primary aim of the HEALing Communities Study (HCS) is to determine the impact of an intervention consisting of community-engaged, data-driven selection, and implementation of an integrated set of evidence-based practices (EBPs) on reducing opioid overdose deaths.
Language: en
Keywords
Overdose; Naloxone; Community engagement; HEALing Communities Study; Helping to End Addiction Long-term; Medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD); Opioid prescribing; Opioid use disorder (OUD)