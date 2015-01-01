Abstract

The rise in harms associated with misuse of substances such as cannabis, alcohol and opioids is a public health issue gaining increasing importance in Canada. Taking a closer look at who is being hospitalized, and for which substances, helps inform efforts to improve access to services for youth. Between 2017 and 2018, hospitalizations for harm caused by substance use accounted for about one in 20 of all hospital stays among youths aged 10-24 years in Canada. Cannabis use was documented in nearly 40% of these hospitalizations, while alcohol was associated with 26%. Approximately one in every six youths (17%), who were hospitalized for harm caused by substance use, was hospitalized more than once for substance use within the same year.

Language: en