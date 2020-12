Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the summer of 2019, e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) was detected in the United States. Multiple agencies reported illicit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products containing vitamin E acetate (VEA) as a substance of concern.



METHODS: As an expansion of the Utah Department of Health's response to EVALI, the Utah Public Health Laboratory and the Utah Department of Public Safety screened 170 products from 96 seizures between October 2018 and January 2020. Using Pearson's correlation coefficient, we analyzed the temporal correlation of national, and Utah specific case counts, and the percentage of seizures indicating VEA by month.



RESULTS: The findings indicate strong and significant correlations between seizures indicating VEA and both the national (r = 0.70, p = 0.002) and Utah specific (r = 0.78, p < 0.001) case counts.



CONCLUSION: These findings underscore that VEA should not be added to e-cigarettes, or vaping, products and the importance of collaboration with law enforcement when responding to outbreaks associated with illicit substances.

Language: en