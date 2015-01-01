Abstract

Pesticide poisoning prevention has become a public health issue of great concern. We estimated the association between temperature and attributable risk of pesticide poisoning using 3,545 pesticide poisoning cases in Qingdao China from June 2007 to July 2018. A distributed lag non-linear model was applied to estimate the temperature-pesticide poisoning associated with the assessment of attributable number and fraction. The hot temperature is responsible for the pesticide poisoning incidence, with backward and forward attributable fractions, respectively, 7.79% and 7.61%. Most of the pesticide poisoning burden (backward attributable fraction 5.30% and forward attributable fraction 5.06%) was caused by mild hot (22°C-26°C), whereas the burden due to extreme hot (27°C-31°C) was small (backward attributable fraction 2.94% and forward attributable fraction 2.69%).

