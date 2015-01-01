SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kumar SS, Ragunanthanan S, Ramesh D, Rajendran V, Sridhar S. J. Assoc. Physicians India 2020; 68(12): 78-81.

(Copyright © 2020, Association of Physicians of India)

unavailable

33247651

Sea Snakes have the most potent venom among snakes known to mankind and a few species are implicated in human fatalities. Commonest Sea snake in the Indian Sea is Enhydrina Schistosa. Mortality is high in spite of therapy because of multiple complications. This is a Case report of two Fishermen who were bitten by Sea Snake and developed complications.


Language: en
