Citation
Roach A, Thomas SP, Abdoli S, Wright M, Yates AL. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
33244848
Abstract
PROBLEM: Adolescent mental health is a significant health care issue. Friends play an important role in the lives of adolescents with mental health concerns and help to improve outcomes related to depression and suicide. However, little is known about the experiences of adolescents who help their friends with these concerns.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; mental health; social support; friendship