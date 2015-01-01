Abstract

Sullivant et al. reported that adolescents with type 1 diabetes (T1D) had an elevated risk of suicide [1]. The authors recommended universal screening for having suicidal ideation to decrease suicide risk in adolescents with T1D, and I fundamentally agree with their proposal. As there are recent information regarding their study, I want to add some information.



Idenfors et al. investigated the risk for suicide in young people with admission for self-harm with special reference to preceding somatic inpatient admissions [2]. The adjusted hazard ratio (95% confidence interval) of somatic admissions for death by suicide was 1.43 (1.04-1.98). Admission for physical illness was a risk factor for suicide among young people, which provides an opportunity to reduce suicide risk in combination with healthcare on physical problems. Idenfors et al. also investigated the non-psychiatric diseases in young people before the admission to hospital for self-harm [3]. The prevalence of chronic somatic illnesses such as epilepsy, T1D and asthma were significantly higher in young people with self-harm than the controls, and psychiatric problems might be closely associated with some non-psychiatric symptoms/diseases. In order to reduce suicide risk, a mental health screening should be included when young people admitted to hospital with non-psychiatric symptoms/diseases [4].



Regarding T1D and suicide risk, Majidi et al. reported suicide risk information of 550 patients with T1D, aged 10-24 years, with special reference to suicidal and depression...

