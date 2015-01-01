Abstract

The aim of this meta-ethnographic study was to analyze parents' and teachers' perceptions of barriers and facilitators to physical activity in children. Facilitators were the benefits of physical activity, modeling, participation, children's preferences, and factors supporting active transport. Barriers were quantifying the physical activity, parents' lack of time, the cost of activities, bad weather, traffic, long distances, and the lack of facilities and safety. The level of physical activity does not depend exclusively on individual factors related to the child; rather, barriers and facilitators are influenced by the social and school context and the physical and built environment. It is important that school nurses understand these contextual factors, so that they can take these into consideration when designing their intervention programs.

