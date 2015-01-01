Abstract

The current study sought to explore suicidal concomitants, both demographic and psychological, among former military personal. The sample included 645 veterans who are at increased risk for suicide but have not yet pursued Veterans Health Administration (VHA) services. Descriptive statistics revealed that these veterans are primarily young Caucasian males who served in the U.S. Army. In terms of psychological characteristics, the current sample reported clinically significant levels of depression, post-traumatic stress, and insomnia. Furthermore, respondents acknowledged use of various substances and high levels of perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness. The demographic and psychological makeup of our sample was somewhat similar to that of VHA-connected veterans except that our sample was slightly more educated and reported less physical pain.

