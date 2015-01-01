Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research has linked adversity among mothers to poorer outcomes among their offspring. However, additional inquiry is warranted particularly in rural communities where risk factors for adversity are prevalent.



OBJECTIVE: This study had two objectives: (1) to describe and compare relationships between individual and cumulative maternal adversity with childhood outcomes; and, (2) to determine if mother-child attachment mediated the relationship between maternal adversity and childhood outcomes.



PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A convenient sample of 140 women with low socio-economic status (SES) were recruited through Head Start programs in the rural Midwest.



METHODS: Data was gathered using a survey comprised of multiple measures to assess maternal adversity and childhood outcomes (i.e. behavior and attachment). Data were analyzed in SPSS using bivariate and multivariate analyses, including stepwise regression.



RESULTS: Nearly 80 % of respondents experienced at least one adverse childhood experience (ACE) and 48 % reported having one or more traumatic experiences. Higher levels of adversity were associated with increased attention problems, increased emotional reactivity, and decreased harmonious attachment (p < .05, d = 0.37-0.38). Maternal experiences of childhood physical abuse and sexual abuse, as well as witnessing trauma, significantly predicted childhood outcomes, however, the variance accounted for by each type of adversity was small (4%-6%). Maternal adversity was unrelated to mother-child attachment.



CONCLUSIONS: Low-SES mothers in rural communities have significant histories of adversity. It is important to consider individual and cumulative adverse experiences, as well as the mother's perception of events as traumatic. Factors associated with rural communities and Head Start programming, as well as implications for research and practice surrounding maternal adversity and childhood outcomes, are discussed.

