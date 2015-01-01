Abstract

BACKGROUND: Discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment (DBSH) impact the psychological wellbeing of doctors and contribute to poor health outcomes. The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists (RANZCO) commissioned independent surveys to evaluate DBSH amongst members/trainees METHODS: Anonymous online surveys by Best Practice Australia was undertaken in 2015 and 2018. Cross-sectional analysis was prevalence of perceived DBSH, rates of reporting, intervention and resolution was undertaken. Response rate was 50% (658/1319) in 2015 and 40% (557/1401) in 2018. In both surveys 29% were female. This is representative of the distribution of the RANZCO members.



RESULTS: In a 2015 survey, 37.6% of respondents experienced DBSH, with prevalence highest for females (62.3%; N=104 cf males 27.7%; N=167) and trainees (49.2%; N=61). In 2018 49.2% of respondents reported DBSH with rates low for all forms of DBSH (22-29%). Sexual harassment was reported by 12% and the least discussed or reported. Respondents strategy for taking action included: draw on personal support network (25-43%), official complaints to supervisors (16-22%) human resources (2-10%), and RANZCO (0-6%). Reasons for not taking action included: fear of impact of future career options (54.1-60.7%), fear of victimization (35.7-50.4%), and afraid of not being believed (31.9-52.4%). Satisfactory resolution rates were 6-25%. Majority of respondents (77%) were positive about RANZCO initiatives.



CONCLUSIONS: DBSH is commonly reported by RANZCO members with female ophthalmologists more than 2X more likely to experience any one of the four behaviours, 3X more likely to experience discrimination and 6X for sexual harassment. Fear of compromising personal and career progression contribute to low levels of reporting. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

