Meyer JA, Troutbeck R, Oliver GF, Gordon LK, Danesh-Meyer HV. Clin. Exp. Ophthal. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
33249691
BACKGROUND: Discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment (DBSH) impact the psychological wellbeing of doctors and contribute to poor health outcomes. The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists (RANZCO) commissioned independent surveys to evaluate DBSH amongst members/trainees METHODS: Anonymous online surveys by Best Practice Australia was undertaken in 2015 and 2018. Cross-sectional analysis was prevalence of perceived DBSH, rates of reporting, intervention and resolution was undertaken. Response rate was 50% (658/1319) in 2015 and 40% (557/1401) in 2018. In both surveys 29% were female. This is representative of the distribution of the RANZCO members.
