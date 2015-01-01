Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Some teens may intentionally delay their driving licensure until age 18 or later, thereby skipping the learning and driver safety benefits provided by graduated driver licensing (GDL) programs. Delaying driving initiation could elevate teen crash risk once they begin driving. This study compares the prevalence of alcohol use and speeding among individuals aged 18-20 y/o who were not fully licensed drivers (NFLD) at the time of the fatal crash with that of their fully licensed counterparts (FLD).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data came from the 2010-2017 Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). Census data were added to measure mean household income at drivers' zip code. Bivariate (chi-square) and logistic regressions were used to assess the likelihood young drivers were alcohol-positive and/or speeding at the time of the crash as a function of drivers' license status, demographic, socioeconomic, and the strength of GDL programs in the state.



RESULTS: Compared with females and White drivers age 18-20 y/o, males, Latino, and Black drivers were more likely to be NFLD at the time of the fatal crash (p <.0001). Living in zip codes with low median household income (p <.001) and the strength of GDL restrictions (p <.0001) were associated with individuals being NFLD at the time of the fatal crash. Alcohol-related fatal crashes were more prevalent among NFLD than FLD (p <.02).



CONCLUSIONS: The study provides indirect evidence suggesting that alcohol use may be more detrimental for NFLD than for FLD.

