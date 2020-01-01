|
Summers BJ, Schwartzberg AC, Wilhelm S. J. Abnorm. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
33252917
Abstract
|
Previous research shows that individuals with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) misinterpret ambiguous social information in a negative and threatening manner. These erroneous threat appraisals are thought to maintain disorder symptomatology and psychosocial impairment by reinforcing individuals' distorted self-image and ideas of social undesirability. Thus, maladaptive interpretation biases represent an important treatment target for this population; however, existing bias assessments and modification protocols are limited by the hypothetical and distal nature of scenarios and do not capture momentary experiential threat processes. The current study tested virtual reality (VR) technology as a novel, in vivo means of eliciting, identifying, and measuring threat interpretation biases in a clinical sample to better understand the fear/threat structure activated during social interactions in BDD.
Language: en