Duan S, Duan Z, Li R, Wilson A, Wang Y, Jia Q, Yang Y, Xia M, Wang G, Jin T, Wang S, Chen R. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33248808
The authors regret that there were errors in the abstract (page 274) and section 2.1 (page 275). In the paper, all the participants were recruited from December 2018 to January 2019. But the actual recruitment started in June 2019 and ended in July 2019.
