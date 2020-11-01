SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Duan S, Duan Z, Li R, Wilson A, Wang Y, Jia Q, Yang Y, Xia M, Wang G, Jin T, Wang S, Chen R. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2020.11.009

PMID

33248808

Abstract

The authors regret that there were errors in the abstract (page 274) and section 2.1 (page 275). In the paper, all the participants were recruited from December 2018 to January 2019. But the actual recruitment started in June 2019 and ended in July 2019.

The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print