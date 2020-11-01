|
Citation
Ceresa A, Esposito CM, Buoli M. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33250202
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) are two clinical conditions that often co-occur, sharing several neurobiological aspects and clinical features. Depressed patients with BPD frequently report marked dysphoria, anger, emptiness and fear of abandonment. All these elements make the clinical management of MDD in patients with BPD challenging. The purpose of the present manuscript is to summarize the current literature about the effect of BPD on treatment response and management of patients affected by MDD.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; comorbidity; major depressive disorder; borderline personality disorder; response to treatment