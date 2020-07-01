SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Park D, Cynn HS. J. Manipulative Physiol. Ther. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jmpt.2020.07.007

33248745

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to determine the effects of walking with talus-stabilizing taping on ankle dorsiflexion passive range of motion, the timed up-and-go test, temporal parameters of gait, and fall risk in individuals with chronic stroke.

METHODS: In this cross-sectional design study, 20 participants with chronic stroke (9 female, 11 male), aged 60.5 ± 8.1 years, were included. Three conditions were evaluated: barefoot, immediately after applying talus-stabilizing taping, and after 5 minutes of walking with talus-stabilizing taping. One-way repeated-measures analysis of variance was used to determine the differences in ankle dorsiflexion passive range of motion, timed up-and-go test results, temporal parameters of gait, and fall risk across the 3 conditions.

RESULTS: Ankle dorsiflexion passive range of motion, walking speed, and single-limb support phase were significantly improved after 5 minutes of walking with talus-stabilizing taping compared to those in the barefoot and immediately-after-taping conditions. The timed up-and-go test, double-limb support phase, and fall-risk results significantly decreased more after 5 minutes of walking with talus-stabilizing taping compared to barefoot and immediately after taping.

CONCLUSION: After the application of talus-stabilizing taping, ankle dorsiflexion passive range of motion, timed up-and-go test results, temporal parameters of gait, and fall risk were reduced in individuals with chronic stroke.


Gait; Stroke; Range of Motion, Articular; Talus; Walking Speed

