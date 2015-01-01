|
Cheon C, Lin Y, Harding DJ, Wang W, Small DS. JAMA Netw. Open 2020; 3(11): e2027591.
(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)
33252687
Abstract
|
Substantial racial disparities exist for gun homicide deaths in the US: the 2003 to 2017 age-adjusted rate was 7.4 times higher for Black individuals than for White individuals.1 Walker et al2 found an even greater disparity in Chicago and suggested that because race may be a surrogate for income, public health interventions should aim to alleviate poverty in order to reduce gun violence. However, in Philadelphia, Black individuals of the same income level as White individuals were at higher risk of being shot, suggesting that public policies to reduce gun violence and racial disparities might need to go beyond alleviating poverty.3 In this cross-sectional study, we examine disparities in gun homicide rates among neighborhoods of different racial composition for fixed levels of socioeconomic status...
