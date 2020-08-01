Abstract

Drug induced liver injury (DILI) should be suspected in patients presenting with unexplained liver disease. Recent data from the US Drug Induced Liver Injury Network reports 16% of acute liver failure cases are causally related to dietary supplements. Up to 50% of the Australian adult population take dietary supplements. Garcinia cambogia (hydroxycitric acid) is a herbal extract from the fruit rind of the Garcinia cambogia tree found in South East Asia, India and Africa. It is a commercially available, over the counter weight loss supplement claiming to suppress fatty acid synthesis and appetite, although several small randomised trials report nil efficacy for these purposes. Garcinia cambogia has been implicated in causing acute liver injury in several recent case reports.

