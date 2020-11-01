Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although risk factors that lead to falling in Parkinson's disease (PD) have been previously studied, the established predictors are mostly non-modifiable. A novel method for fall risk assessment may provide more insight into preventable high-risk activities to reduce future falls.



OBJECTIVES: To explore the prediction of falling in PD patients using a machine learning-based approach.



METHOD: 305 PD patients, with or without a history of falls within the past month, were recruited. Data including clinical demographics, medications, and balance confidence, scaled by the 16-item Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC-16), were entered into the supervised machine learning models using XGBoost to explore the prediction of fallers/recurrent fallers in two separate models.



RESULTS: 99 (32%) patients were fallers and 58 (19%) were recurrent fallers. The accuracy of the model to predict falls was 72% (p = 0.001). The most important factors were item 7 (sweeping the floor), item 5 (reaching on tiptoes), and item 12 (walking in a crowded mall) in the ABC-16 scale, followed by disease stage and duration. When recurrent falls were analysed, the models had higher accuracy (81%, p = 0.02). The strongest predictors of recurrent falls were item 12, 5, and 10 (walking across parking lot), followed by disease stage and current age.



CONCLUSION: Our machine learning-based study demonstrated that predictors of falling combined demographics of PD with environmental factors, including high-risk activities that require cognitive attention and changes in vertical and lateral orientations. This enables physicians to focus on modifiable factors and appropriately implement fall prevention strategies for individual patients.

