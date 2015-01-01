Abstract

BACKGROUND: Psychological distress following traumatic injury can influence the patient health, well-being and quality of life; however, this impact may partly vary according to the type and severity of injury. We aimed to study the predominant distress causing cluster and individual symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD) at the clinical and subthreshold level in patients with traumatic injuries, based on the mechanism of injury (MOI).



METHODS: A hospital based cross-sectional study was conducted at a Level 1 Trauma Center utilizing PTSD Checklist to diagnose PTSD after one month of the traumatic event. All patients suffering from psychological distresses were assessed by a clinical psychologist in the trauma section. PTSD diagnostic criteria from DSM-5 were used to classify the patients. The inclusion criteria comprised of adult trauma patients who were directly involved in traumatic injuries and admitted under the Trauma Surgery services for a minimum of one day; have ability to provide written informed consent and can be assessed with the PCL-5 checklist after 4 weeks post-injury.



RESULTS: Two hundred patients completed PCL-5 checklist, of them 26 (13.0%) were positive for PTSD and 174 (87%) had subthreshold scores. The mean age of participants was 34.4±11.8 years and males constituted 90.5%. Road traffic injury (RTI) was most the frequent injury mechanism (59%). PTSD positive patients with RTI, fall of heavy objects, pedestrian injury and assaults had highest average scores on clusters of negative alterations in mood and cognitions (16.9, 18.0, 18.5, 17.0 respectively), followed by hyperarousal. Symptom of always being on the guard and having repeated unwanted or disturbing memories of the incident, was reported by nearly 100% PTSD positive patients. Patients with subthreshold scores also reported distressing symptoms on all four clusters of PTSD.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with different MOI showed a broad range of psychological problems with respect to symptom clusters. Negative alteration in mood and cognition followed by hyperarousal caused higher level of distress in patients post traumatic injuries. Subthreshold symptoms of PTSD are more common and deserve more attention.

