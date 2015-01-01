Abstract

Prof. Se-Won Lim (Figure 1) played a pivotal role in creating the Standardized Suicide Prevention Program for Gatekeeper Intervention in Korea. Korean people call this program Bogo Deudgo Malhagi. 'Bogo' means 'looking' (Careful observation). 'Deudgo' means 'listening' (Active listening). 'Malhagi' means 'talking' (Risk evaluation & Expert referral). Its acronym in Korean is BODEUDMAL. This acronym in English is Suicide CARE (Careful observation, Active listening, Risk evaluation & Expert referral). Previously, some researchers translated 'Bogo Deudgo Malhagi' into 'Watch, Listen and Talk.' [1] In the 'Mental Health ATLAS 2017' published by the World Health Organization, it was translated into 'Seeing, Listening, and Speaking.' [2] From now on, the Bogo Deudgo Malhagi development team decided to call the English name of the Bogo Deudgo Malhagi program 'Suicide CARE.'...

