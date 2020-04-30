Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intensive care and ventilator capacities are essential for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Severely injured patients are often in continuous need of intensive care and ventilator treatment. The question arises, whether restrictions related to COVID-19 have led to a decrease in severely injured patients and thus to an increase in intensive care unit (ICU) capacity.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective analysis of all seriously injured patients with an injury severity score (ISS) ≥16 was performed between 17 March and 30 April 2020 at a level 1 trauma center in Germany. The mechanism of injury and the ISS were recorded. Further data were collected as to whether it was a work-related accident, a documented suicide attempt and if surgery was necessary in the first 24 h after arrival in hospital. Data from 2018 and 2019 served as a control group.



RESULTS: There was no substantial difference in the total number of seriously injured patients (2018 n = 30, 2019 n = 23, 2020 n = 27). Furthermore, there was no relevant difference in the number of patients needing intensive care or ventilator treatment when leaving the shock room. The number of patients needing an operative intervention within the first 24 h after arriving at hospital was slightly higher in 2020. The mean ISS was at a constant level during all 3 years. In 2020 there was no polytraumatized motorbike rider, who did not have a work-related accident (2018 n = 5, 2019 n = 4, 2020 n = 0). A noticeable increase in work-related accidents was observed (2018: 10%, 2019: 26.1%, 2020 44.4%).



DISCUSSION: Restrictions related to COVID-19 did not lead to a reduction in seriously injured patients needing ICU care. Due to the monocentric data analysis there is room for misinterpretation. In general, intensive care and operating capacities should be managed with adequate consideration for seriously injured patients even in times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Confirmation through the German Trauma Register is pending.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: de