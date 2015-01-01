SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Paulson JL. Trauma Violence Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1524838020976098

PMID

33252020

Abstract

The link between maternal violence exposure and adverse obstetric outcomes is well-documented, but less is understood about the relationship between intimate partner violence (IPV) exposure and perinatal post-traumatic stress symptoms(PTSS) and depression in women around the world. A systematic review was conducted to synthesize empirical literature on the associations between IPV (e.g., before pregnancy, during pregnancy, postpartum) and post-traumatic stress and depression symptoms in the perinatal period. This review acknowledged the effects of IPV exposure timing, timing of assessment, and IPV subtypes. Forty-seven longitudinal studies met inclusion criteria and were reviewed to determine the effects of IPV exposure on perinatal mental health.

FINDINGS suggested a strong relationship between IPV exposure and perinatal mental health.

RESULTS were more consistent between perinatal mental health and IPV sustained close to or during the perinatal period than for lifetime IPV exposure. In general, physical, sexual, and psychological IPV were independently associated with perinatal depression and PTSS.

FINDINGS underscore the importance of theoretically driven research and the development of treatment protocols for women worldwide.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; trauma; depression; intimate partner violence; perinatal; post-traumatic stress disorder

