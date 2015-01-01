|
Citation
Paulson JL. Trauma Violence Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33252020
Abstract
The link between maternal violence exposure and adverse obstetric outcomes is well-documented, but less is understood about the relationship between intimate partner violence (IPV) exposure and perinatal post-traumatic stress symptoms(PTSS) and depression in women around the world. A systematic review was conducted to synthesize empirical literature on the associations between IPV (e.g., before pregnancy, during pregnancy, postpartum) and post-traumatic stress and depression symptoms in the perinatal period. This review acknowledged the effects of IPV exposure timing, timing of assessment, and IPV subtypes. Forty-seven longitudinal studies met inclusion criteria and were reviewed to determine the effects of IPV exposure on perinatal mental health.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; trauma; depression; intimate partner violence; perinatal; post-traumatic stress disorder