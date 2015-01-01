Abstract

In order to accurately determine the collision relationship of each vehicle in complex traffic accidents, combined with the scene trace and accident simulation, an accident reconstruction method is proposed. The method examines the accident scene and the accident vehicle which can forecast the accident process in advance and determines the approximate vehicle collision speed by the dynamics method. Then, based on the pre-determination, the PC-Crash software is used for accident reconstruction to more accurately determine the accident scenario and the vehicle collision parameter. This method was used in a four-car serial collision on a rainy highway. The collision information of the accident cars was read using Bosch's data reading tool Crash Data Retrieval (CDR). The results showed that the method can accurately reconstruct complex traffic accidents and provide an effective solution for determining the collision relationship of vehicles and the responsibility for traffic accidents.



Keywords: trace identification; complex traffic accident; accident reconstruction; PC-Crash; crash data retrieval.

