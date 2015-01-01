Abstract

In this paper, the Hybrid III FE head model is validated through dummy impact experiments firstly. Then, the CHARM-70 head model is developed, and the structure, head injury and dynamic mechanical response of the model are studied. Subsequently, the GHBMC head model is introduced to compare the dynamic mechanical response of the forehead to the steering wheel edge under the same speed with the Hybrid III and the CHARM-70. The result demonstrates that the CHARM-70 model has high biological fidelity. Meanwhile, due to different material properties, GHBMC model shows the best stiffness and force response, followed by CHARM-70 model, and finally Hybrid III model. Finally, the different setting of material parameters indicates a fine response to the decline rule of bone strength caused by human age, which is meaningful for the development of different age, body and other special population models in the future.



Keywords: CHARM-70; Hybrid III; GHBMC; injury mechanism; biological fidelity; material parameters.

Language: en