Abstract

To research the quantitative evaluation of the effectiveness of intelligent vehicles from user operating conditions to test operating conditions in proving ground, a matching model and evaluation model of intelligent vehicle test condition and user condition was presented on the basis of theory of human-vehicle-road cooperative driving risk field by comprehensively considering the acceleration coefficient, risk coverage, maximum risk, and risk distribution of user conditions and test site conditions. With the vehicle following scene taken as an example and with the JT/T 1242--2019, GB/T 33577--2017, and ISO 22839 standards used as reference, the validity of the actual operating condition data of users and the operating condition data of the test site was analyzed and evaluated by using the correlation evaluation model.



RESULTS showed that the research results can be used to quantitatively evaluate the effectiveness of different intelligent vehicle test conditions.

Language: en